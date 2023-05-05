Trading company opens location in Harvey

Local authors were set up for book signings outside.
By Samuel McKnight
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Independence Trading Company held a grand opening for their Harvey location.

The store, based in Big Bay, carries merchandise from U.P. artists and vendors.

At the grand opening, there were also two local authors who signed and sold books.

The store owner Kristin Demay said she is excited to give local vendors an outlet.

“I’m from the U.P.,” said Demay. “I’ve been here my whole life, so I’m rooted. I love the area and I really focus on how my start was into this all and to be able to give somebody that opportunity is huge for me.”

Independence Trading Company have more events planned for this summer.

Demay said she would like to expand to more locations in the future.

Click here for more information about Independence Trading Company.

