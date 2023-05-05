Rounds of scattered showers for this weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light rain is moving through portions of the U.P. and will make its way into the eastern half later this evening. By tomorrow more chances of widespread light rain starts in the morning with a light break in the afternoon with more rain in the evening. Though by Sunday morning thundershowers will move in and could be on the moderate side with some rumbles of thunder. By Sunday night chances of rain will dwindle with mostly cloudy skies by Monday.

Alerts (uppermichiganssource.com)

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; Scattered showers throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 50s; isolated low 60s

Sunday: Moderate thundershowers in the morning; lighter rain in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Chances of rain in the morning; calm and cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Isolated showers; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; warm air

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Scattered showers throughout the day; cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

