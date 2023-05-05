Rampage Room open in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township has a new recreation option.

Today was the soft opening for the rampage room in the Westwood Mall.

The rampage room allows people to “take out their rage” by breaking old appliances and furniture.

Myles Moncalieri, one of the room’s owners, said activities like this are becoming more popular in the Marquette area.

“Marquette’s kind of transitioning into more activity-based things,” said Moncalieri. “We have axe throwing down there, we have a trampoline place that’s going to be opening down here, we have the escape room--multiple activity-based businesses are opening.”

This weekend, the Rampage Room will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

