Rampage Room open in Westwood Mall

The selection of tools for smashing available at the Marquette Rampage Room.
The selection of tools for smashing available at the Marquette Rampage Room.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township has a new recreation option.

Today was the soft opening for the rampage room in the Westwood Mall.

The rampage room allows people to “take out their rage” by breaking old appliances and furniture.

Myles Moncalieri, one of the room’s owners, said activities like this are becoming more popular in the Marquette area.

“Marquette’s kind of transitioning into more activity-based things,” said Moncalieri. “We have axe throwing down there, we have a trampoline place that’s going to be opening down here, we have the escape room--multiple activity-based businesses are opening.”

This weekend, the Rampage Room will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

NMU Pinning Ceremony 2023
NMU welcomes new graduating class of nurses
It aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate number of indigenous people, especially...
UP indigenous tribes call for raised awareness of violence on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons awareness day
This is the first time the shop has been under new ownership since it’s open in 2014.
Downtown Marquette self-serve dessert shop under new ownership
They’re urging people to report their residential flood damages, no matter how small.
Marquette County urges residents to report flood damage
Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.
Alger County Board of Commissioners discuss resignations