NMU’S Board of Trustees awarded Carson Needham’s parents his degree

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, during the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Board of Trustees meeting, the university held a moment of silence for NMU student Carson Needham.

On February 19th, he was killed in a head-on car crash with a wrong-way driver. Needham was in his third year at Northern. He was pursuing a degree in communications with a minor in music. Needham played the drums with the NMU marching jazz and hockey pep bands. The NMU Board of Trustees awarded him a posthumous associate of arts degree. The NMU Board of Trustees awarded Needham’s parents his degree.

“That’s a tradition we have with our board of trustees,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall. “They recognize both students and employees that pass away and it’s a nice gesture. With Carson, we’re able to award him a degree posthumously and his family is going to be here, so that’s a nice thing that we are able to do for him.”

Needham’s father Dave said music was his son’s passion in life. His girlfriend Lauren Mauser, who is also an NMU student, said over the last three years, Carson gave her enough love to last the rest of her life.

Mauser’s mother, Deanee, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the Needham family with funeral expenses and establish a marching band scholarship in Carson’s name.

A Facebook post from the NMU Marching Band reflecting on Needham soon after his death described him as “a skilled percussionist, a fantastic leader and above all else, a friend. His impact on the band, and all of his bandmates, will never be forgotten. As we work through this difficult time, our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Needham’s obituary can be viewed here.

