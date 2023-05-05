NMU’S Board of Trustees awarded Carson Needham’s parents his degree

The family of Carson Needham.
The family of Carson Needham.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, during the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Board of Trustees meeting, the university held a moment of silence for NMU student Carson Needham.

On February 19th, he was killed in a head-on car crash with a wrong-way driver. Needham was in his third year at Northern. He was pursuing a degree in communications with a minor in music. Needham played the drums with the NMU marching jazz and hockey pep bands. The NMU Board of Trustees awarded him a posthumous associate of arts degree. The NMU Board of Trustees awarded Needham’s parents his degree.

“That’s a tradition we have with our board of trustees,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall. “They recognize both students and employees that pass away and it’s a nice gesture. With Carson, we’re able to award him a degree posthumously and his family is going to be here, so that’s a nice thing that we are able to do for him.”

Needham’s father Dave said music was his son’s passion in life. His girlfriend Lauren Mauser, who is also an NMU student, said over the last three years, Carson gave her enough love to last the rest of her life.

Mauser’s mother, Deanee, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the Needham family with funeral expenses and establish a marching band scholarship in Carson’s name.

A Facebook post from the NMU Marching Band reflecting on Needham soon after his death described him as “a skilled percussionist, a fantastic leader and above all else, a friend. His impact on the band, and all of his bandmates, will never be forgotten. As we work through this difficult time, our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Needham’s obituary can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

NMU Pinning Ceremony 2023
NMU welcomes new graduating class of nurses
It aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate number of indigenous people, especially...
UP indigenous tribes call for raised awareness of violence on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons awareness day
This is the first time the shop has been under new ownership since it’s open in 2014.
Downtown Marquette self-serve dessert shop under new ownership
They’re urging people to report their residential flood damages, no matter how small.
Marquette County urges residents to report flood damage
Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.
Alger County Board of Commissioners discuss resignations