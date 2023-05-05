NMU welcomes new graduating class of nurses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University School of Nursing welcomed the newest class of nurses Friday afternoon.

There was a standing ovation during the pinning ceremony at Jamrich Hall.

36 nursing students are graduating and preparing to put the skills they learned at NMU to work as professionals.

Drew Cotts, one of the graduating nursing students, says NMU’s nursing program has prepared him for working in the healthcare field.

“NMU, just all our different clinicals, we have almost 800 clinical hours, all the stuff they have us do, I feel very prepared, I can go anywhere in the US and be successful with my NMU degree, and we can finally kind of take a sigh of relief that we’ve made it this far and I’m happy to get out there and work,” said Cotts.

The pinning ceremony also included a candlelight portion in honor of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.