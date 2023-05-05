Marquette County urges residents to report flood damage

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is taking steps to assist with flooding, but they need your help to do so.

In addition to guidance on basement floods, they’re encouraging people to report their flood damages, no matter how small.

Marquette County’s emergency manager, along with other agencies, are doing detailed damage assessments, specifically on residential areas, areas near waterways and roadways.

Scott Erbisch, Marquette County administrator, said it’s important for you call 211 or fill out the self-reporting survey online if you have flood damage.

“We’re not telling what level of damage, just if you have residential damage, please make sure you do that,” Erbisch said. “Self-report. As of yesterday, there have been at least 32 people that have self-reported already and we encourage more if you have damage at your property.”

Erbisch said it’s important for them to get a feeling of what kind of residential damage there is.

“Right now, there are no dollars for that,” said Erbisch. “There could be federal money. There’s a threshold that looks at how many homes have been damaged and whether it’s 40% or greater of those. If we meet that threshold, it could open the door for funding assistance for residential properties.”

Erbisch encourages people to be careful during the melting period, and he’d like to thank the agencies that have assisted during this time.

