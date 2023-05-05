Marquette County urges residents to report flood damage

They’re urging people to report their residential flood damages, no matter how small.
They’re urging people to report their residential flood damages, no matter how small.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is taking steps to assist with flooding, but they need your help to do so.

In addition to guidance on basement floods, they’re encouraging people to report their flood damages, no matter how small.

Marquette County’s emergency manager, along with other agencies, are doing detailed damage assessments, specifically on residential areas, areas near waterways and roadways.

Scott Erbisch, Marquette County administrator, said it’s important for you call 211 or fill out the self-reporting survey online if you have flood damage.

“We’re not telling what level of damage, just if you have residential damage, please make sure you do that,” Erbisch said. “Self-report. As of yesterday, there have been at least 32 people that have self-reported already and we encourage more if you have damage at your property.”

Erbisch said it’s important for them to get a feeling of what kind of residential damage there is.

“Right now, there are no dollars for that,” said Erbisch. “There could be federal money. There’s a threshold that looks at how many homes have been damaged and whether it’s 40% or greater of those. If we meet that threshold, it could open the door for funding assistance for residential properties.”

Erbisch encourages people to be careful during the melting period, and he’d like to thank the agencies that have assisted during this time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

NMU Pinning Ceremony 2023
NMU welcomes new graduating class of nurses
It aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate number of indigenous people, especially...
UP indigenous tribes call for raised awareness of violence on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons awareness day
This is the first time the shop has been under new ownership since it’s open in 2014.
Downtown Marquette self-serve dessert shop under new ownership
Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.
Alger County Board of Commissioners discuss resignations