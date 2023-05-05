Jennifer Perez shares experience of Costa Rica tour

On April 22nd I embarked on a Holiday Travel Vacations tour of Costa Rica with 46 people from across the Upper Peninsula and the U.S. We spent seven days traveling together all across the country. Our journey took us to San Jose, Guanacaste, Samara, the Monteverde Cloud Forest, Lake Arenal, Arenal Volcano, a guided wildlife cruise in Rio Frio, and the town of Zarcero. Check out the highlights of the trip in the video!

