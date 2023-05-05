Iron County library offers first-ever ‘seed catalog’ program

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A new library program looks to help educate fruit and vegetable growers this season. The West Iron District Library introduced its “plant catalog” Friday.

Community members can visit the library and take seeds to grow on their own. Seeds include a variety of fruits and vegetables that are optimal to grow in the U.P. climate.

Library staff said the seeds have been donated and they hope community members take advantage of the free seeds.

“It is a great way to offer another resource to our community,” said Stephanie Swenski, West Iron District Library director. “We obviously offer books on all subjects, but if you are going to learn about the subject and want to put it to good use, you can get seeds here and grow your own fruits and vegetables.”

The library director said so far, more than a dozen people have taken seeds. The program is open this spring and summer.

