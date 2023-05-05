Iron County library offers first-ever ‘seed catalog’ program

Seeds include a variety of fruits and vegetables that are optimal to grow in the U.P. climate.
Seeds include a variety of fruits and vegetables that are optimal to grow in the U.P. climate.
Seeds include a variety of fruits and vegetables that are optimal to grow in the U.P. climate.(wluc)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A new library program looks to help educate fruit and vegetable growers this season. The West Iron District Library introduced its “plant catalog” Friday.

Community members can visit the library and take seeds to grow on their own. Seeds include a variety of fruits and vegetables that are optimal to grow in the U.P. climate.

Library staff said the seeds have been donated and they hope community members take advantage of the free seeds.

“It is a great way to offer another resource to our community,” said Stephanie Swenski, West Iron District Library director. “We obviously offer books on all subjects, but if you are going to learn about the subject and want to put it to good use, you can get seeds here and grow your own fruits and vegetables.”

The library director said so far, more than a dozen people have taken seeds. The program is open this spring and summer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

NMU Pinning Ceremony 2023
NMU welcomes new graduating class of nurses
It aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate number of indigenous people, especially...
UP indigenous tribes call for raised awareness of violence on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons awareness day
This is the first time the shop has been under new ownership since it’s open in 2014.
Downtown Marquette self-serve dessert shop under new ownership
They’re urging people to report their residential flood damages, no matter how small.
Marquette County urges residents to report flood damage
Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.
Alger County Board of Commissioners discuss resignations