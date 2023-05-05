Gov. Whitmer proclaims May 5 as Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich.(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed May 5 as Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in Michigan.

The day honors the lives of missing and murdered American Indian and Alaska Native people.

“In Michigan, we will work together to prevent violence in every community,” said Governor Whitmer. “On National Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, we recommit ourselves to working closely with Tribal governments and our federal partners to address systemic issues that complicate the investigation and resolution of cases of missing and murdered American Indian and Alaska Native people. We know that American Indian and Alaska Native people experience violence, sexual assault, and abuse at alarmingly high rates, and we must do more to raise awareness and pursue justice. Together, we can keep families safe and protect public safety.”

The acknowledgment began with tribal advocates and allies who created ceremonies to honor those lost.

According to the Governor’s office, more than four out of five American Indian and Alaska Native people have suffered some form of violence in their lifetime—including more than half of American Indian and Alaska Native women who have experienced sexual violence.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

