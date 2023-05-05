Gogebic Range Water Authority shifting to City of Bessemer water following positive E. Coli test

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the ongoing E. Coli contamination in the Wakefield wells, the Gogebic Range Water Authority (GRWA) is shifting to City of Bessemer water.

This is to alleviate the boil advisory that is in effect throughout the GRWA.

Before the advisory can be lifted, GRWA staff must replace existing water in storage and the distribution system pumping and hydrant flushing.

The transition will completed in stages.

On Thursday, the GRWA started on the East end of Ironwood Township with flushing and refilling storage tanks with City of Bessemer water. The intent is to remove the Aspirus Ironwood Hospital from the boil advisory as soon as possible.

Friday, the remainder of Ironwood Township will be flushed. GRWA will then proceed with flushing and refilling storage tanks east of Bessemer, working towards Wakefield.

Customers will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted in specific areas.

Municipal water customers affected by the boil advisory may experience temporary low pressure and water discoloration. Customers are advised to conserve water while the transition takes place.

Due to numerous variables, the GRWA says that an exact timeline for the completion of the transfer or the boil advisory can be given.

Please continue to boil your water until notified.

