Florist urges you to pre-order Mother’s Day flowers now

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mother’s Day is just over a week away and florists are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

Shailah Pelto of Samara Floral Co has been growing a variety of tulips in her shop’s basement since March, and they’re ready to be cut and rearranged.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the small Negaunee flower shop Friday morning for an early look at what it’s offering this Mother’s Day.

Pelto says to expect different colored tulips, lots of houseplants, plus other goodies to accompany your floral arrangement.

Shailah Pelto talks to the TV6 Morning News about Samara Floral Co's offerings for Mother's Day.

Samara Floral Co is hosting a pop-up shop on Saturday, May 13 along with Moon Rae Cakes and Metalsmith/jewelry maker Kalil Zender.

That’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Samara Floral Co will not be open on Mother’s Day. Pelto urges you to pre-order a custom arrangement now.

How to customize your own flower arrangement with Samara Floral Co.

You can pre-order Mother’s Day flowers at samaraflorals.com or by calling (906) 241-2501.

