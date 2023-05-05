Florist urges you to pre-order Mother’s Day flowers now

What to expect this Mother’s Day from Samara Floral Co + how to customize your own arrangement
Shailah Pelto gets her flower shop ready for Mother's Day.
Shailah Pelto gets her flower shop ready for Mother's Day.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mother’s Day is just over a week away and florists are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

Shailah Pelto of Samara Floral Co has been growing a variety of tulips in her shop’s basement since March, and they’re ready to be cut and rearranged.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the small Negaunee flower shop Friday morning for an early look at what it’s offering this Mother’s Day.

Pelto says to expect different colored tulips, lots of houseplants, plus other goodies to accompany your floral arrangement.

Shailah Pelto talks to the TV6 Morning News about Samara Floral Co's offerings for Mother's Day.

Samara Floral Co is hosting a pop-up shop on Saturday, May 13 along with Moon Rae Cakes and Metalsmith/jewelry maker Kalil Zender.

That’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Samara Floral Co will not be open on Mother’s Day. Pelto urges you to pre-order a custom arrangement now.

How to customize your own flower arrangement with Samara Floral Co.

You can pre-order Mother’s Day flowers at samaraflorals.com or by calling (906) 241-2501.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

An American flag hangs as the farewell for the veterans after the mission is over
Emotional day in Washington D.C. for U.P. veterans
A berry color-themed floral arrangement at Samara Floral Co.
Mother's Day Flowers at Samara Floral Co
Shailah Pelto talks to the TV6 Morning News about Samara Floral Co's offerings for Mother's Day.
Mother's Day Flowers at Samara Floral Co
Rounds of rain showers, thunderstorms as U.P. warm-up extends out to next week.
Warm and wet pattern as rounds of spring rain roll through the weekend