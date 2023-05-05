Epoufette viewing scope stolen, investigation underway

Picture is similar scope - not actual
Picture is similar scope - not actual(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the larceny of a coin-operated monocular viewing scope.

According to a press release from officials, the scope was stolen from the Epoufette Bay Scenic Overlook in Hendricks Township sometime between April 28 and May 4, 2023.

The viewing scope is owned by the Naubinway-Engadine Lions Club. The make and model of the scope is a Pinnacle Hi-Spy Masterview II.

Please contact the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 643-1911 or the tip line at (906) 643-1165 with any information you may have pertaining to the theft.

