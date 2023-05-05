Downtown Marquette self-serve dessert shop under new ownership

By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoop-Phoria in downtown Marquette is under new ownership.

Yoop-Phoria is a self-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream and sorbet shop with a wide variety of toppings. Andy, Carley and son Brooks Herro have recently acquired the dessert shop. This is the first time the shop has been under new ownership since its open in 2014. The Herros are born and raised Yoopers, and they said they’re excited to keep the small business running in downtown Marquette.

They said they’re planning on running the business as is for the summer, so customers won’t see any change.

“We know that downtown Marquette is a really fun and interactive place to be for local residents and tourists,” said Carley Herro, Yoop-Phoria owner. “We’re really looking forward to meeting everyone and inviting them into the shop and seeing what creations they make here in the store.”

Herro said they switch their flavors weekly, so follow their Facebook and Instagram to stay in the know.

