Alger County Board of Commissioners discuss resignations

Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Board of Commissioners met to discuss member resignations.

The county administrator and commission chair put in their letters of resignation. The board voted to table the discussion, but the public still rose to pay tribute.

County administrator Steve Webber and commission chair Esley Mattson both put in their letters of resignation.

Alger County clerk and register of deeds, Mary Ann Froberg, is also retiring.

“I’ve worked here for 22 and a half years,” said Froberg. “It’s been a pleasure working with everybody. It’s just time to move on and time to retire. Now to take time and relax.”

Those in attendance wished them well and thanked them for their continued service over the years.

