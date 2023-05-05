12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The boy and the shooter both died at the scene, investigators said. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, the release said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man fired shots at a man in a vehicle that was parked outside the gas station. He then went inside the station and shot the boy, and then himself, the release said.

The names of the suspected shooter and the victims have not been released. An investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause
Left to Right: Chase Sizemore, 31, John Wodie, 53, Danielle Brannigan, 35, Thomas Grimm, 56
4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

Latest News

FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
Water flowing from a faucet.
Gogebic Range Water Authority shifting to City of Bessemer water following positive E. Coli test
FILE - A penumbral lunar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 11, 2017. Late Friday,...
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly