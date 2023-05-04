Warm and wet pattern as rounds of spring rain roll through the weekend

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

A Northern Plains system spreads rain showers, few thunderstorms over Upper Michigan through the weekend. Even with the rainy disturbances, temperatures gradually rise undisturbed as warm air ridges over the region. High temperatures from the 60s to 70s possible Sunday through early next week.

The flood risk remains in Upper Michigan as the combination of warmer air and rainy episodes could accelerate snowmelt rates in the coming days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers overnight plus patchy fog/frost; northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with few to scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms; seasonal temps

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fewer rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s/70 (warmer western interior)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, diminishing late; mild

>Highs: 60

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60s/70

