UP Honor Flight Mission XXI returns home

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XXI returned home Wednesday night.

The mission brought 76 veterans to Washington DC to visit memorials for the wars they fought in. Vets also got a chance to see the changing of the guards at Arlington National Cemetery. Droves of friends, family, and community members packed Delta County Airport to welcome the vets home from their trip.

Veterans on the trip say everything they experienced Wednesday was extremely special to them.

“[It was] very action-packed,” said Donald Rushford, Vietnam veteran. “I had my son with me. He was my guardian. It was a fantastic day all around. There wasn’t anything that was more special than the other.”

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson was on the flight and will share the veterans’ stories in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.