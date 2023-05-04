Stamp Out Hunger is happening May 13

Marquette county is asking that all citizens leave a few non-perishable foods by their...
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, May 13, Marquette County letter carriers are doing their part to help Stamp Out Hunger across America.

Marquette county is asking that all citizens leave a few non-perishable foods by their mailboxes on that Saturday. Local mail carriers will collect the food throughout their route.

All of the food donations will be staying in the community and be distributed to local food banks.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin says this event is an important factor in being able to support those struggling with food insecurity.

“So, we are really looking to replenish the pantries that have kind of depleted again after holiday donations,” said Michelin. “Now we are running into summertime when a lot of schools’ food programs suspend for the summer, so it’s important to make sure that families and children are still having food that they can access year-round.”

The United Way of Marquette County is asking that people put all food donations into a sturdy bag what will be easy for collectors to carry.

