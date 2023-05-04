A showery pattern develops

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A weak disturbance passing south will spark up a few spotty showers today and tomorrow. A wet pattern develops as we head into the weekend with scattered showers likely Saturday through early next week. Projected rainfall amounts through next Wednesday will be near an inch. This coupled with snowmelt will cause water levels to rise and flooding to be likely along streams and rivers.

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Around 60° west, mid to upper 40s along shorelines, mid to upper 50s inland

Friday: Scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Widespread rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Morning rain showers and warm

>Highs: Low 60s

Wednesday: Chance for rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

