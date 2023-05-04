Shop all-natural goat’s milk bath products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday’s TV6 Morning News: the spotlight is on a vendor at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Shirley’s Suds has been sold on the store shelves since the shop’s inception in October 2021. Since then, Christina Codd has reformulated some of her products and has even created new ones.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to the goat’s milk soap maker about her natural bath products, which include candles, scrubs, body butter, cold cream, lip balm, bath bombs, and shampoo bars.

Based on customer feedback, Codd says her products are good for all skin types. She says her body butter has helped customers with rosacea and red skin.

If you have a nut allergy, patch test Shirley’s Suds products first as they are formulated with almond and coconut oils.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

If you can’t make it to the shop during store hours, check out Shirley’s Suds at shirleyssuds.com or at the following events:

Mother’s Day Craft Show, May 12-14 at the Superior Dome in Marquette,

Skandia Farmers Market, Wednesdays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., just south of DeVooght’s, beginning May 17,

Gwinn Farmers Market, Thursdays from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Peter Nordeen Park, beginning May 18,

Pictured Rocks Days, Jun 10-11 in Munising,

and the Blueberry Festival on July 28 in Marquette.

