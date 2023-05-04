Shop all-natural goat’s milk bath products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

The spotlight is on Shirley’s Suds
Christina Codd poses with her products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Christina Codd poses with her products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday’s TV6 Morning News: the spotlight is on a vendor at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

Shirley’s Suds has been sold on the store shelves since the shop’s inception in October 2021. Since then, Christina Codd has reformulated some of her products and has even created new ones.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to the goat’s milk soap maker about her natural bath products, which include candles, scrubs, body butter, cold cream, lip balm, bath bombs, and shampoo bars.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Christina Codd about her brand, Shirley Suds, at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Based on customer feedback, Codd says her products are good for all skin types. She says her body butter has helped customers with rosacea and red skin.

If you have a nut allergy, patch test Shirley’s Suds products first as they are formulated with almond and coconut oils.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Christina Codd of Shirley's Sudds about which products customers are living at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

If you can’t make it to the shop during store hours, check out Shirley’s Suds at shirleyssuds.com or at the following events:

Mother’s Day Craft Show, May 12-14 at the Superior Dome in Marquette,

Skandia Farmers Market, Wednesdays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., just south of DeVooght’s, beginning May 17,

Gwinn Farmers Market, Thursdays from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Peter Nordeen Park, beginning May 18,

Pictured Rocks Days, Jun 10-11 in Munising,

and the Blueberry Festival on July 28 in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Flooding in Sands Township
House evacuated due to gas leak amid flooding in Sands Township
Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Township could file lawsuit against Delta County Board of Commissioners over proposed annexation

Latest News

Pat and Alyssa Digneit teach Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson one of their dance moves on...
Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style: Meet Team Digs
Get on the water in Delta County with Up the Creek Adventures
Plan a guided summer staycation in Delta County with Up the Creek Adventures
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Multiple Feeding America events are scheduled in the UP Thursday
A young girl welcomes a veteran home
UP Honor Flight Mission XXI returns home