MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Presque Isle Park loop, a seasonal portion of Peter White Drive, will be open for the season on Friday, May 5.

However, the park will remain on winter hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

The loop is closed to vehicular traffic during established walking hours:

-Mondays and Wednesdays 6-8 p.m.

-Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Saturdays and Sundays 7-10 a.m.

