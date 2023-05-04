Plan a guided summer staycation in Delta County with Up the Creek Adventures

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County adventure guide wants to share his love of the water with you this summer.

Despite current conditions, Up the Creek Adventures is in full swing, and guide Rob Mata says he’s ready to take you rafting.

Learn more about booking a guided trip with Mata on Upper Michigan Today, but first, stories of the day.

Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon to talk about the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XXI, which took off from the Delta County Airport Wednesday morning.

Now, back to summer staycations.

Up the Creek Adventures is a full-service outfitter offering tubing, kayaking, canoeing, rafting guided fishing tours, lessons, and shuttle services to and from your adventure spot.

Rob Mata says in his ~20 years as a guide, his group has never flipped or tipped.

Rob Mata says he offers the services for the love of the water, and not for the income. He’s willing to work with you on your budget so anyone can experience his guided adventures.

Mata also provides all of the gear you need to be on the water that day. Guided trips are typically three hours long.

Mata is very familiar with the waters of Delta County and can help you plan an adventure for any skill level.

To book, call Rob Mata at (906) 241-0145 or email him at yourupthecreekadventures@yahoo.com.

Interested in going out without a guide? You can find current water data at waterdata.usgs.gov.

