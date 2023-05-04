Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund failed to pass by just 24 votes yesterday. The final vote total was 456 to 433.

The main goal of the fund was to help fix schools in Munising, including William G. Mather Elementary School and Munising Middle and High School. Mather is a 102-year-old building that needs new windows, and the middle and high school was built in 1980 and has significant needs.

Munising Public School Superintendent Mike Travis said this experience was a learning opportunity.

“We need to find more ways to educate our community and engage our community in terms of what are needs are and make sure that they understand again how schools are funded and that what we are asking is not anything different than what the districts around us are doing,” said Travis.

Travis said another need was schools’ safety and security. He also stated that he and the school are not giving up. They will continue to look for a new plan to move the district forward.

