Munising businesses prepare for summer tourism amid late spring snow

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Late spring snow has melted in Munising. However, it raised the question - could summer tourism be delayed?

Alger Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds said the weather could give businesses a slow start.

“Maybe the hours of business and that type of thing won’t be quite as generous as it would be if you’ve got really warm weather and more people,” said Reynolds. “However, everyone is pretty much planning the day they’re going to open.”

Reynolds also stated that they have spent all spring preparing for summer.

“Adding on to art in the alley with that and some other installations on outside projects, we got pictured rock dates coming up in a month from now and some other outdoor events,” said Reynolds. “So, we’re busy getting information from a lot of our businesses and that type of thing to stock up on.”

Over at Munising Public Schools, Superintendent Mike Travis said they have used nine snow days already. He also said they are hoping to get three days excused through a waiver.

“This would hopefully keep our last day, which is a half day, to be Friday, June 9, however some flexibility that was afforded districts last year might not be afforded to districts this year,“said Travis.

Travis said last year, schools got a number of days they could miss because of COVID-19. He also said U.P. schools deserve more snow days than the schools downstate.

“The snowfall and precipitation differences are huge between southern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula,” said Travis. “We certainly would be an advocate for more flexibility for U.P. districts when it comes to snow days and weather-related days.”

Travis also said it’s important that the kids get off school on time because a lot of them have jobs that contribute to tourism.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.