Munising businesses prepare for summer tourism amid late spring snow

The Munising Public Schools Superintendent says it’s important that the kids get off school on time because a lot of them have jobs that contribute to tourism.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Late spring snow has melted in Munising. However, it raised the question - could summer tourism be delayed?

Alger Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds said the weather could give businesses a slow start.

“Maybe the hours of business and that type of thing won’t be quite as generous as it would be if you’ve got really warm weather and more people,” said Reynolds. “However, everyone is pretty much planning the day they’re going to open.”

Reynolds also stated that they have spent all spring preparing for summer.

“Adding on to art in the alley with that and some other installations on outside projects, we got pictured rock dates coming up in a month from now and some other outdoor events,” said Reynolds. “So, we’re busy getting information from a lot of our businesses and that type of thing to stock up on.”

Over at Munising Public Schools, Superintendent Mike Travis said they have used nine snow days already. He also said they are hoping to get three days excused through a waiver.

“This would hopefully keep our last day, which is a half day, to be Friday, June 9, however some flexibility that was afforded districts last year might not be afforded to districts this year,“said Travis.

Travis said last year, schools got a number of days they could miss because of COVID-19. He also said U.P. schools deserve more snow days than the schools downstate.

“The snowfall and precipitation differences are huge between southern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula,” said Travis. “We certainly would be an advocate for more flexibility for U.P. districts when it comes to snow days and weather-related days.”

Travis also said it’s important that the kids get off school on time because a lot of them have jobs that contribute to tourism.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

Munising High Schools mascots statue on display in front of the High School.
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Calumet Players to present ‘The Miracle Worker’ this week at the Calumet Theatre
Calumet Players to present ‘The Miracle Worker’ this week at the Calumet Theatre