Multiple Feeding America events are scheduled in the UP Thursday

MARQUETTE AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry events in the Upper Peninsula Thursday morning.

The first pantry will be located at North Iron Church in Ishpeming. Food distribution is scheduled from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. Those who are picking up items are asked to stay in their car as it is a drive-thru event.

For those unable to drive or are walking, items can be picked up from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern time at the Ishpeming VFW.

The second pantry event takes place at the Hannahville Community Center in Wilson. Distribution there begins at 9:00 a.m. Central time, and it will be a walk-up event.

A complete Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule can be found here.

