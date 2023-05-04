Marquette residents “Walk With a Doc”

May's "Walk With a Doc" group.
May's "Walk With a Doc" group.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Family Medicine Residency hosted Walk With a Doc on Thursday.

The doctor-led walking group aims to be a fun way to get some exercise, learn about health and meet new friends. The walk was led by Dr. Erin McKenzie of the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, and “future doc,” Caitlin Urban of the MSU College of Human Medicine, U.P. Campus. There was also a brief health discussion on sun safety.

Urban says Walk With a Doc is the perfect way to start making walking a habit.

“If someone is having a hard time staring walking on their own, hopefully that community aspect will help them get out and get inspired to be outside and walk a little bit,” said Urban. “Even a little bit every day is just so beneficial to mental and physical health. Hopefully this is the motivation people need.”

Walk With a Doc will continue on the first Thursday of every month.

