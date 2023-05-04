Marquette music festival is taking applications for event

Hiawatha Music Festival in 2022.
Hiawatha Music Festival in 2022.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A music festival is kicking preparations into high gear.

The Hiawatha Music Festival is now accepting applications for craft vendors. Now is also the time when businesses can sponsor the event this summer.

Festival Director Terri Bocklund said online ticket sales are right around the corner.

“May 15th we start online ticket sales, and then we’ll start call-in ticket sales and in-person ticket sales here at the Hiawatha Fold on May 30, the Tuesday after Memorial Day,” Bocklund said.

The deadline for craft vendors to apply is set for next Friday. If you are interested in sponsoring the event or to be a part of the program contact Terri at hiawathamc@gmail.com.

