Marquette County prosecutor, sheriff explain impact of DeMay case

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County prosecuting attorney and sheriff are reflecting on Wednesday’s announcement that a man has been charged in the sextortion and death of Jordan DeMay.

Samuel Ogoshi was one of three total charged for operating an international sextortion ring. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese says this is a landmark case.

“I am not aware of any federal case that has gone international like this,” Wiese said. “The common thing that we hear in society and in our community is that when there is an international scam like there is nothing that can be done. I think that this has cracked open that door to show that there can be accountability and there can be something done.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says early work from state authorities and local law enforcement like Detective Captain Lowell Larson played an important role in the investigation.

“That was an integral part of this is knowing exactly IP addresses and that sort of thing, but it is being able to follow up on those breadcrumbs and put together a case,” Zyburt said.

Jordan’s mother Jennifer Buta says she is thankful to everyone who was involved.

“We know that this was no small task and your commitment to Jordan’s case will make us forever grateful,” Buta said. “Each and every person who touched this case needs to be commended for their dedication and resiliency that got us where we are today. Our focus going forward is to bring more awareness to children, young adults, and parents.”

Zyburt says this case should serve as a lesson for anyone who is active on social media and the internet.

“I think this is a perfect example for parents to use and say, ‘if this can happen to Jordan it can happen to you’ so be wise about the information or pictures you send out,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt says the best thing you can do to keep your children safe online is to put the electronics away and have an honest conversation about the dangers of social media.

For more resources on how to keep safe online, you can visit takeitdown.org.

