Marquette art gallery to host pup painting fundraiser

Pups in attendance will be able to paint their own canvas.
Pups in attendance will be able to paint their own canvas.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wintergreen Hill Art Gallery is hosting a fundraiser for UPAWS.

The fundraiser will allow people’s furry friends to unleash their inner artist. Pups in attendance will be able to paint their own canvas. The canvas will be covered with paint and inserted into a bag covered with peanut butter. As a dog licks the bag, they create an individual piece of art.

Wintergreen Hill owner said this fun event will be going on rain or shine.

“They can bring their dogs in, if it’s sunny we’ll have it out on the parking lot, but if it’s raining we’ll have the dogs come right in here,” said Laura Songer, Wintergreen Hill Art Gallery owner.

The reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Wintergreen Hill Art Gallery. There will be dog painting kits available for the entire month of May for $20. They will also be offering pet portraits.

