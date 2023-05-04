Keweenaw Lions Club prepares to serve annual spaghetti dinner in Mohawk

By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Lions Club is preparing for its yearly spaghetti dinner on Sunday.

The club says the dinner has been held for decades, always on the Sunday before Mother’s Day.

“It’s very well received by the community,” said Keweenaw Lions Club Member Tom Tikkanen. “They enjoy the product, but I think they also appreciate the opportunity to support all the community efforts that the Lions are engaged in.”

The dinner will be at Horizons Alternative High School in Mohawk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The club will use the school’s kitchen to make a meal of spaghetti, garlic bread, coleslaw and cookies.

The meals used to be eaten sitting down but have been available as take-out only since the start COVID-19 pandemic.

With relaxing restrictions, however, next year could be different.

“With the easing of restrictions to include our area hospitals, by next year, I think we’ll be ready to seat the public,” said Tikkanen. “And we will continue to do the take-outs, because the take-outs we found have been very popular.”

There are 300 dinner tickets available, costing $10 each.

You can buy them from any Lions Club member.

All proceeds from the dinner will go to area charities and projects.

“It’s 100% in support of very worthy local community projects ranging from little league baseball to Leader Dogs for the Blind,” added Tikkanen. “We are also a generous supporter of the Bay Cliff Health Camp north of Marquette.”

