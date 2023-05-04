Ishpeming city council addresses resident concerns

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming council meeting was a highly attended event where residents voiced their concerns on ordinances put forth by the council.

The biggest concern was an amendment to the anti-camping ordinance. This says residents won’t be able to keep their RVs and campers in their yards.

Ishpeming’s city manager said that was a first draft, and they are planning to revisit.

“It’s powerful when the residents come out and share their concerns and steer some change,” said Craig Cugini, Ishpeming city manager. “That’s what they wanted to do and they were able to do that. It’s a great story for how local government can have an interaction with its residents and make real powerful change in a community.”

The items on the agenda residents say they were concerned about were tabled until more people can voice their concerns.

