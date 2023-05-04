Ishpeming city council addresses resident concerns

The Ishpeming council meeting was a highly attended event where residents voiced their concerns...
The Ishpeming council meeting was a highly attended event where residents voiced their concerns on ordinances put forth by the council.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming council meeting was a highly attended event where residents voiced their concerns on ordinances put forth by the council.

The biggest concern was an amendment to the anti-camping ordinance. This says residents won’t be able to keep their RVs and campers in their yards.

Ishpeming’s city manager said that was a first draft, and they are planning to revisit.

“It’s powerful when the residents come out and share their concerns and steer some change,” said Craig Cugini, Ishpeming city manager. “That’s what they wanted to do and they were able to do that. It’s a great story for how local government can have an interaction with its residents and make real powerful change in a community.”

The items on the agenda residents say they were concerned about were tabled until more people can voice their concerns.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

The Munising Public Schools Superintendent says it’s important that the kids get off school on...
Munising businesses prepare for summer tourism amid late spring snow
Munising High Schools mascots statue on display in front of the High School.
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes