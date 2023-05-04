Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style: Meet Team Digs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style finale is just three weeks away!

Hear from Pat and Alyssa Digneit AKA Team Digs about their preparations for the competition on Upper Michigan Today, but first,

stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson recaps her experience on Wednesday’s U.P. Honor Flight.

Now, back to Dancing With Our Stars.

Team Digs will be performing a modern dance number during the competition on May 24 and 25.

The two are being trained by Kimber Schumann of Dawn Dott Dance Studios.

Pat and Alyssa Digneit talk about their preparations for Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style.

The theme of Dancing With Our Stars is Villains and Superheros. Team Digs will be portraying Deadpool in their dance number.

The Digneits show off a move from their dance’s action sequence.

Pat and Alyssa Digneit teach Tia and Elizabeth a dance move from their Dancing With Our Stars number.

And finally, Dancing With Our Stars is a fundraiser for the U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

Team Digs is hosting Digs Derby Day Saturday, May 6 to fundraise for its team.

You can purchase tickets for the event, which includes a live auction and open bar, at eventbrite.com.

Team Digs is hosting a fundraiser for their Dancing With Our Stars team on May 6.

You can purchase tickets for Dancing With Our Stars at dwos.uphomehealth.org.

