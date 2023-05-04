Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style: Meet Team Digs

Dancing with the Digneits on Upper Michigan Today
Pat and Alyssa Digneit teach Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson one of their dance moves on...
Pat and Alyssa Digneit teach Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson one of their dance moves on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style finale is just three weeks away!

Hear from Pat and Alyssa Digneit AKA Team Digs about their preparations for the competition on Upper Michigan Today, but first,

stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson recaps her experience on Wednesday’s U.P. Honor Flight.

Elizabeth Peterson recaps her experience on the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XXI.

Now, back to Dancing With Our Stars.

Team Digs will be performing a modern dance number during the competition on May 24 and 25.

The two are being trained by Kimber Schumann of Dawn Dott Dance Studios.

Pat and Alyssa Digneit talk about their preparations for Dancing With Our Stars Marquette County Style.

The theme of Dancing With Our Stars is Villains and Superheros. Team Digs will be portraying Deadpool in their dance number.

The Digneits show off a move from their dance’s action sequence.

Pat and Alyssa Digneit teach Tia and Elizabeth a dance move from their Dancing With Our Stars number.

And finally, Dancing With Our Stars is a fundraiser for the U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

Team Digs is hosting Digs Derby Day Saturday, May 6 to fundraise for its team.

You can purchase tickets for the event, which includes a live auction and open bar, at eventbrite.com.

Team Digs is hosting a fundraiser for their Dancing With Our Stars team on May 6.

You can purchase tickets for Dancing With Our Stars at dwos.uphomehealth.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device using the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Flooding in Sands Township
House evacuated due to gas leak amid flooding in Sands Township
Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Township could file lawsuit against Delta County Board of Commissioners over proposed annexation

Latest News

Christina Codd poses with her products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Shop all-natural goat’s milk bath products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Get on the water in Delta County with Up the Creek Adventures
Plan a guided summer staycation in Delta County with Up the Creek Adventures
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Multiple Feeding America events are scheduled in the UP Thursday
A young girl welcomes a veteran home
UP Honor Flight Mission XXI returns home