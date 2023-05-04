Central Collegiate Hockey Association releases 2023-24 schedule

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has unveiled its 104-game conference schedule with the addition of 16 non-conference match-ups.

CCHA conference action begins Friday, Oct. 27 when Ferris State and Northern Michigan University (NMU) open a two-game series in Marquette.

Michigan Tech (MTU) and NMU are slated for four contests this season, kicking off the rivalry on Dec. 8 in Houghton.

The top four teams following regular-season action will host the opening round of the CCHA Playoffs March 8-10 with the winner of each best-of-three series advancing to the league semifinals. For the third consecutive year, both semifinals and the championship will be played as a single game at the respective campus sites of the highest-seeded team.

The Mason Cup will be presented to the CCHA playoff champions, who will receive automatic qualification to the 16-team NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament opens play March 28-31 with regional sites in Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, R.I., Sioux Falls, S.D. and Springfield, Mass.

The 2024 Frozen Four is set to take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on April 11 and 13.

All dates and times listed are subject to change. All CCHA conference games will be streamed live on FloSports.tv and on the FloSports mobile and TV App.

