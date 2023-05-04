Brookton Head Start Center teacher wins PBS Early Childhood Professional Award

PBS Early Childhood Professional Award winner Patty Hillier smiles with her students at Brookton Head Start Center.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette educator has won a PBS award after being nominated by a parent.

Community Action Alger-Marquette announced that Patty Hillier has been selected for the PBS Early Childhood Professional Award. The award was created to recognize head start teachers for their work and the care they provide to young children.

Hillier teaches at the Brookton Head Start Center in Marquette. She says she is excited to have her work recognized.

“It’s exciting, like I haven’t won anything before, so it was really exciting to find out,” Hiller said.

Her colleagues say the award is well-deserved.

“Patty has the ability to teach the children what they need to go to Kindergarten and beyond,” Michelle Lajoie, executive director of Community Action Alger-Marquette.

Hillier was one of 6 teachers to win this award.

