Bees harvesting season delayed by late spring storms

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Annually, millions of bees are imported to the U.P. and Wisconsin to make honey.

“40% of our food comes from the bees. So, if we don’t take care of the bees, we lost 40% of our food,” said Gino Venditti, Beekeeper.

Venditti has been a beekeeper for almost a decade. Thursday, it was warm enough in Dickinson County for Venditti to open the hives and check in on the bees. He said this year’s late winter storms have pushed the bees almost 10 days behind schedule.

“Going through the winter can be tough. This long, cold spring that we had has been tough. I lost three packages of bees in the last two weeks after it cooled down,” Venditti said. “It hurts, but that’s farming.”

In this early season, homeowners can help bees by providing plants to pollinate. Staff at Chenier’s Greenhouse in Norway said any flower can help the bees.

“Bees are a huge part of the ecosystem that we live in. They help pollinate our fruits and vegetables. Having annuals in your garden and creating vegetable gardens can all help that cycle of life for bees,” said Nick Chenier, Chenier’s Greenhouse co-owner.

Venditti recommends homeowners participate in “No Mow May” to give the bees an early boost. It asks landowners to not cut their grass, especially dandelion flowers, during this month.

“[Dandelion] is really one of the best early-season plants that bees can work,” Venditti said.

Peak bee harvesting season starts in July. By then, it is expected that more than 1.3 million bees will be living in Venditti’s beehives. Harvesting season typically ends around Labor Day.

