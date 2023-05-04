Annual Teal Lake Melt-Down comes to a close

The structure fell through at 4:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 4, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Teal Lake Melt-Down competition has finally come to a close.

The structure that locals know and love has fallen through the ice, signifying a symbolic end to yet another winter. The structure fell through at 4:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. There were over 12,000 guesses this year, and Negaunee Resident Pam Johnson is the winner with a guess of 4:14 p.m.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together,” said Bob Hendrickson, Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Kind of celebrating spring, and also supporting the Negaunee Lions and all of their civil projects, and then the businesses per the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Neil Lynch, Teal Lake Melt-Down Fundraiser co-chair, said this event gets people excited for spring, and it’s helpful to the Negaunee Lions.

“It’s become an integral part of our fundraising efforts. Every little bit helps us help the community,” said Lynch.

The Negaunee Lions would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket. They would also like to thank this events partners, which includes Range Telecommunications, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, and the City of Negaunee.

