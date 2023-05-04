Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32,...
Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Flooding in Sands Township
House evacuated due to gas leak amid flooding in Sands Township
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Lawyer: Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Democrats pressure GOP on debt limit, spending cuts
Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast in...
‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury