48th annual Canal Run registration is now open for racers, volunteers

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the 48th annual Canal Run in Houghton County.

The event allows residents and visitors to patriciate in numerous distance events including half-marathons, 5 and 10 mile running and walking events, and a 2-mile fun walk alongside the Portage Canal.

“It’s just a really great community event,” said Upper Peninsula Heath Systems Portage (UPHS) Community Health Coordinator and Race Director Angela Luskin. “It’s great for increasing physical activity, but then it also is really great for our community with the volunteer aspect and the economic impact it has in our community.”

The race is sponsored by UPHS Portage and has several new race partners this year to help support the event, including Visit Keweenaw.

“This event would not take place without the help of UP Health System Portage and all of our title sponsors,” continued Luskin. “We gained quite a few new sponsors as well this year.”

Key Ingredients, a city of Hancock event, will be taking place at the finish line. They will be offering food and live music for attendees and racers.

Race organizers are aiming to have 1,000 racers in the event as part of the return of their Race to 1,000 marketing campaign.

“Last year we started the ‘Race to 1000′ campaign for the Canal Run. We are still working towards that goal, and we would love to see a thousand racers participate in the Canal Run this year.”

The race begins on July 15. To register, volunteer or learn more about the event, click here.

