4 arrested on meth-related charges in Gogebic County

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four people have been arrested following an investigation that began in March 2023 by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT). They were charged for the distribution of methamphetamine in the City of Ironwood.

According to a press release, the two teams compiled information through surveillance, interviewing individuals, and other means. Officers worked with a confidential informant and an undercover officer was also able to purchase methamphetamine from one of the individuals.

Officers uncovered information regarding where the suspects were purchasing the methamphetamine. Which, as a result, GIANT was able to initiate a traffic stop on one suspect on April 29, in which the suspect, 53-year-old John Wodie, was arrested.

Officer Callison, of Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, and K9 Ragnar conducted a sniff of the vehicle and K9 Ragnar indicated there was an odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle. Officers obtained a search warrant for Wodie’s vehicle and were able to seize approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine that were located inside the trunk.

On May 1, 2023, UPSET obtained a search warrant for a City of Ironwood residence. Officers from UPSET and GIANT were able to seize more methamphetamine, U.S. Currency, and a firearm which resulted in three more individuals being arrested.

Throughout the investigation, GIANT and UPSET seized over 100 grams of Methamphetamine. Gogebic County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jacobs reviewed the agency reports and authorized felony charges on the four individuals that were arrested.

John Allen Wodie, 53, is charged with Possession with intent to deliver of Methamphetamine, Use of Methamphetamine, and Driving with a suspended license. Woodie’s bond is set to $30,000

Chase Michael Sizemore, 31, is charged with Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Deliver Methamphetamine 20-year Felony Deliver Methamphetamine 20-year Felony Deliver Methamphetamine 20-year felony. Bond is set at $50,000 @ 10 %

Danielle Sherry Brannigan, 35, is charged with the following with Possession with intent to deliver of Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine. Bond is currently set at $25,000 @ 10 % and she

Thomas Oseth Grimm, 56, is currently charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a firearm while committing a Felony, and Possession of methamphetamine within $1,000 feet from a park.

All of the individuals have been arraigned by the 98th District Court in Bessemer Michigan and are still lodged at the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department.

