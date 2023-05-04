2023 ALICE report finds some Marquette County households are still financially insecure post pandemic

Marquette Salvation Army food pantry is well stocked but could always use donations.
Marquette Salvation Army food pantry is well stocked but could always use donations.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Asset, Limited, Income, Constrained, and Employed (ALICE) report comes out every two years.

This year’s report shows that 44% of households in Marquette County face financial hardships. The report also shows 70% of families in the county are struggling with healthcare and school needs.

United Way of Marquette County Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said even with subsidies, there has been an increase since the last report in 2021 during the pandemic.

“Those [subsidies] helped tremendously, if those weren’t there then we would really be in a world of hurt,” said Rickauer. “However, we are looking at now is a lot of those subsidies are going away and inflations have been going way up,” said Rickauer.

Rickauer said they are anticipating even more of an increase for the next report. He also said the one thing that would help is community unity.

“As a community, just come together and continue to help support, and you know, those that are able to, if they can support a little bit more, it goes a long way,” said Rickauer.

Over at the Marquette Salvation Army, Captain Doug Winters went on to say that the number of people coming into the food bank has also increased.

“Right now, we are seeing about a 25% increase in the number of families that we are serving,” said Winters. “Last year at this time we were serving about 500 families a month and right now we are serving 660 families across the U.P. region.”

Winters also said a lot of the people coming to the food banks are new families that never used a food bank before.

“We are also seeing a need for more donations because even the normal middle-class families that would be donating at this time are themselves finding it hard to make ends meet, and so it’s really a great need for the population right now,” said Winters.

Marquette Salvation Army food pantry could always use donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Flooding in Sands Township
House evacuated due to gas leak amid flooding in Sands Township
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

PBS Early Childhood Professional Award winner Patty Hillier smiles with her students at...
Brookton Head Start Center teacher wins PBS Early Childhood Professional Award
The addition of the nursing program is in response to the loss of Finlandia's University's...
MTU approves addition of nursing program, pre-planning for new residence hall
All proceeds of the event will go towards different groups and charities, and the meal will be...
Keweenaw Lions Club prepares to serve annual spaghetti dinner in Mohawk
Thursday, it was warm enough in Dickinson County for Beekeeper Gino Venditti to open the hives...
Bees harvesting season delayed by late spring storms
May's "Walk With a Doc" group.
Marquette residents “Walk With a Doc”