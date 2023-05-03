The UPside - Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament

Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For over 30 years, Escanaba has been home to a pool tournament for kids.

The Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is a free event that has given kids the chance to play in a pool tournament. The tournament has three divisions based on age, and award trophies for first through third place in each division, plus a trophy for the top female in each division.

Kids from across the UP, and even neighboring states come to play. Everyone from experienced players to first-timers, are welcome to sign up and give the sport a try.

This year’s event had 42 participants. Players received free hot dogs and chips and leave with a door prize. There were also two $300 gift cards given out in a drawing.

Organizers say they couldn’t put on the tournament without the support of their generous sponsors.

For giving kids a chance to play in a tournament for free, regardless of experience or ability the Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com.

