The UPside - Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For over 30 years, Escanaba has been home to a pool tournament for kids.

The Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is a free event that has given kids the chance to play in a pool tournament. The tournament has three divisions based on age, and award trophies for first through third place in each division, plus a trophy for the top female in each division.

Kids from across the UP, and even neighboring states come to play. Everyone from experienced players to first-timers, are welcome to sign up and give the sport a try.

This year’s event had 42 participants. Players received free hot dogs and chips and leave with a door prize. There were also two $300 gift cards given out in a drawing.

Organizers say they couldn’t put on the tournament without the support of their generous sponsors.

For giving kids a chance to play in a tournament for free, regardless of experience or ability the Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

