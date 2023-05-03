UP Honor Flight hosts banquet to prepare veterans for Mission XXI

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XXI is set to leave Wednesday morning. To celebrate, U.P. Honor Flight hosted a banquet for the veterans going on the trip.

U.P. Honor Flight will bring 76 veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials for the wars they fought in. Vets will also watch a drill team at one of the memorials and will see the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

Organizers say the flight wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“It’s just a huge effort on everybody’s behalf,” said Kim Knauf Wyckoff, U.P. Honor Flight vice president. “There are so many people that are willing to step up and to help us out with this.”

Mission XXI returns to the Delta County Airport Wednesday night. The community is encouraged to attend and welcome home the veterans and their guardians.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.