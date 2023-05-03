Teal lake meltdown winner announced!

The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce discusses upcoming events
By Pavlina Osta
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Executive Director, Bob Henderickson, of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Teal Lake Meltdown on the morning news!

Other upcoming events with the GINCC include:

Business After Hours coming up: Nicolet Bank-Ishpeming, on May 10 and Home Builders Association of the U.P. on May 23.

Ishpeming Gus Macker coming up on May 19-21. Henderickson says they are still in need of volunteers and have extended the registration date for teams. If you would like to volunteer or register, you can do so here

