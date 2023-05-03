Teal lake meltdown winner announced!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Executive Director, Bob Henderickson, of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Teal Lake Meltdown on the morning news!

Other upcoming events with the GINCC include:

Business After Hours coming up: Nicolet Bank-Ishpeming, on May 10 and Home Builders Association of the U.P. on May 23.

Ishpeming Gus Macker coming up on May 19-21. Henderickson says they are still in need of volunteers and have extended the registration date for teams. If you would like to volunteer or register, you can do so here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.