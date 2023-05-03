Superior Health Foundation awards more than $155,000 in spring grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than $155,000 in grants. That’s what the Superior Health Foundation has secured and distributed Tuesday night to a dozen nonprofit groups across the U.P. Jim LaJoie is the Executive Director for the SHF. LaJoie said the money they distribute helps these organizations in important ways.

“We’re a health center,” LaJoie said. “We’re always looking to improve the health and well-being of people all across the Upper Peninsula and we had a number of great grant proposals this year, they were awesome and we’re thankful that we were able to be in a position to award that funding.”

Nonprofit groups like Functional Behavioral Services were among the recipients. They were awarded $10,000 to provide access to skill services for those who present with an autism diagnosis.

“With these grant funds, our clinic will be able to provide essential services to individuals who don’t get coverage from their insurance providers and they don’t qualify for CMH support, so we will be able to then provide them ABA and therapeutic services and hopefully increase their quality of life,” said Chiara Johnson, FBS Supervisor of Clinical Quality.

Jordan Russell from the group Let’s Grow KI says Tuesday night was a reminder of how important groups like the SHF are in helping them achieve their goals.

“The Superior Health Foundation giving us this money is really making this possible,” Russell said. “We’ve got a lot of other funding coming in from smaller things, but having this one has given us the confidence to go ahead and start building.”

In its 11-year history, the Superior Health Foundation has awarded more than $5.5 million in health-centered funding to U.P. nonprofits. LaJoie said that money is more important now than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s pretty amazing and we’re really thankful for the work that we’ve done,” LaJoie said. “We’re honored to be in the position we’re in because there are a lot of nonprofits across the U.P. that have hurt since COVID.”

The SHF also awards grants in the fall as part of its annual gala.

