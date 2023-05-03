Salamander migration continues despite snowfall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the recent snowfall, the blue-spotted salamanders are continuing their migration.

The Lake Superior Watershed Partnership said that Peter White Drive at Presque Isle will continue to be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until May 15 or until the migration has ended.

Program manager for the Watershed Partnership Tyler Penrod said that the salamander’s migration is weather-dependent.

“Whenever we get cold spells or snow, they tend to hunker down, but they’re tough creatures, they burrow under the soil, that’s where they spend most of their time throughout the year,” Penrod said. “They can handle whatever weather spring throws their way.”

The Lake Superior Watershed Partnership would also like to remind you to be kind and courteous as the salamanders continue to migrate.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.