Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The roof of a Marquette business has collapsed.

Northern Hydroponics is located at the intersection of 5th St. and Washington St. A Northern Hydroponics employee on the scene on Wednesday told us the roof collapsed the night before, toward the south side of the building.

Fortunately, there was no one in the building at the time of the collapse and there have been no reported injuries.

Employees said they think the weight of the snow is what caused the collapse.

The business is now trying to salvage anything that can be spared.

