Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Polls are closed in Upper Michigan where voters in some counties were casting their ballot on bonds, millages and spending proposals.

Unofficial results are in for some of the races.

Click here for a list of results from races in the Upper Peninsula.

The Menominee Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal and Operating Millage Proposal both passed.

The Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal did not pass by a vote of 433 to 456.

This page will be updated with results as they come in Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.