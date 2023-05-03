Michigan DNR awards grants for deer habitats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This is the fifteenth year of the Department of Natural Recourse’s (DNR) Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.

It is a program to improve deer habitats on privately owned lands. This year, 12 grants were awarded through 10 U.P. counties. Some grants were awarded to benefit short-term habitats and some were granted to benefit over time.

A field operations manager said these grants aren’t for improving deer populations, but for improving their habitats across the U.P.

“It starts people down a conservation path in many cases, and they build upon their success,” said Bill Scullon, DNR field operations manager. “It has all kinds of intangible benefits. Not to mention the direct, on the ground habitat improvements that people are able to accomplish.”

Total money awarded was $201, 541. All work on habitats on private property has to be done by September 30 of this year.

