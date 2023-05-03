Michigan DNR awards grants for deer habitats

Deer
Deer(MGN)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This is the fifteenth year of the Department of Natural Recourse’s (DNR) Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.

It is a program to improve deer habitats on privately owned lands. This year, 12 grants were awarded through 10 U.P. counties. Some grants were awarded to benefit short-term habitats and some were granted to benefit over time.

A field operations manager said these grants aren’t for improving deer populations, but for improving their habitats across the U.P.

“It starts people down a conservation path in many cases, and they build upon their success,” said Bill Scullon, DNR field operations manager. “It has all kinds of intangible benefits. Not to mention the direct, on the ground habitat improvements that people are able to accomplish.”

Total money awarded was $201, 541. All work on habitats on private property has to be done by September 30 of this year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

Flood risk rises with spring rain, warmer temps on the way
NWS flood alerts continue until further notice with rain and warming trend on the rise.
Flood risk rises with spring rain, warmer temps on the way
Some community members have even paid for rooms to house their neighbors and made sure everyone...
Gwinn community sticks together during storm
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause