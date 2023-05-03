Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Township could file lawsuit against Delta County Board of Commissioners over proposed annexation
No Signal
UPDATE: WLUC Marquette transmitter operating at 20 percent, signal still being affected

Latest News

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Woman says Fla. abortion law forced her to give birth to doomed baby
Michigan Department of Transportation
M-35 rebuilding project in Gwinn to start May 8
Kingston, 6, was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his family.
6-year-old shot, killed while playing video games in bed, police say
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Florida woman talks about being forced to carry baby doomed to die at birth