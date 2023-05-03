M-35 rebuilding project in Gwinn to start May 8

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Forsyth Township, and the Marquette County Road Commission plan to invest about $4.4 million to rebuild .66 miles of M-35 from east of Smith Street to the east branch of the Escanaba River in Gwinn.

Work includes asphalt rebuilding; concrete curb, gutter, and sidewalk ramp installation; storm sewer and drainage repairs; bridge approach repairs; watermain and sanitary sewer repairs; detour route improvements; and pavement markings. Work on Southgate Drive detour route improvements is planned to start on May 8.

County: Marquette

Highway: US-41

Closest town: Gwinn

Start date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Estimated end date: October 2023

Traffic restrictions: During the project, traffic will be maintained using lane closures under traffic regulators and directional detours.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 53 jobs.

Safety benefit: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

